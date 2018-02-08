It all started with an essay contest.

"I wrote about how I wanted to be a businesswoman and being a lawyer," said Timantha Raggins.

Timantha Raggins says the contest was put on by a prominent motivational speaker at her Boys and Girls Club in 2017.

"He was like, 'Ok, I need five of you hyped students to come up here and tell me what you want to be when you grow up,'" Raggins said.

Raggins said those five students were given the chance to write the essay, the winner receiving $500.

"He said he would let instagram vote on it," Raggins said.

Well, there was no need to vote, because Timantha was the only one to do it.

"By default I won," Raggins said. "He said, 'ok, you automatically won.' He emailed me to congratulate me."

Just like that, the 11th grader was $500 richer.

"I was excited," Raggins said. "I'm young and everything I'm like, let me help out with mom and dad and stuff, I want to help out with school clothes [for] me and my sister [and] my brothers. There's four of us, you know."

The congratulations email says that the speaker would be in touch with Timantha in three days.

"He didn't email me, so I emailed him again and said, 'ok, what's going on," Raggins said.

About a month and a couple emails later, Timantha says someone did get back to her saying the speaker would be making good on the money.

"He didn't, so I just let it rest," Raggins said. "My mom was like, 'just let God deal with it.'"

It's been over a year now since she wrote the essay, and she still hasn't seen a dime.

"You're trying to be a motivational speaker, talking about you should follow your dreams and stuff," Raggins said. "Why would you say that and then try to discourage me?"

The now 12th grader says she's going public with her story to tell other kids it's ok to speak up for yourself.

"I want to other people my age, if this happens to them, I want them to look at this and say, 'ok, I have a voice, I can speak out, something is going to happen.'"

We've made multiple attempts to reach the man at the center of this and he has not gotten back to us. Timantha did say that six minutes after our last email to him, he direct messaged her on Instagram saying in part that social media pressure was not going to be effective.

