The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a woman's death in Arlington Saturday.

Undetermined death update. Police are at Townsend Apartment homes complex. Crime scene unit just pulled up here. Waiting to hear more. @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/ViHxKOmryJ — Nick Perreault (@NickPReporter) September 29, 2018

The death occurred at the Townsend Apartment Homes at 3500 Townsend Blvd. around 2 p.m.

Upon arrival, JSO found two women cut. One of the victims was dead on the scene, the other was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

If you have any information that could assist JSO with this investigation, they ask you to call them at 904-630-0500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

