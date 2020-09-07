One person seriously injured in house fire off Girvin Road

The State Fire Marshall was called to investigate the fire which happened in the 12700 block of Serenade Circle around noon.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a house fire broke out in the Girvin Road area Thursday afternoon, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

JFRD tweeted about the incident around 12 p.m., saying the fire is in the 12700 block of Serenade Circle.

Crews are advising there is heavy fire showing and command has pulled all crews out of the structure for safety precautions.