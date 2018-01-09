The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is reporting an aggravated battery near the High Score Game Room at 950 N. Edgewood Ave. on the Westside.

JSO says they responded to a shooting around 4 p.m. Saturday where they found a single victim with a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Evidence markers were seen outside the game room, but it was not determined if the situation happened inside or outside.

The alleged shooter got away and JSO was unable to provide a suspect description.

JSO asks you to call them if you have any information on this shooting to contact them at 904-630-0500, or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

© 2018 WTLV