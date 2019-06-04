Former South Carolina Sen. Ernest F. Hollings, a moderate six-term Democrat who made an unsuccessful bid for the presidency in 1984, has died. He was 97.

Family spokesman Andy Brack says Hollings died early Saturday.

Hollings also served a term as South Carolina governor in the early '60s, gaining a reputation as a relative moderate on desegregation.

A fellow former governor of the Palmetto State, David M. Beasley, said Hollings show him that politics could be an "honorable" calling:

"Fritz Hollings showed me from the first time I ran for the South Carolina House in 1978 – a campaign he helped me with -- that politics could be an honorable calling.

He cared deeply about the people of South Carolina and he made an incredible mark on our history. Business leaders all over the world know of South Carolina’s technical colleges, and that would not be the case if it weren’t for Fritz Hollings, who helped create them.

My father served in the South Carolina House when Fritz was governor in the early 1960’s, and over the many years Fritz and I often shared stories and jokes about our political careers. He had such a sharp mind and quick wit. I also could always count on his wise counsel, and whenever I asked, he always went to bat for South Carolina.

Mary Wood and I join with millions of South Carolinians today in mourning his passing and in celebrating his well-lived life."

While the current governor of South Carolina, Henry McMaster, said the state lost one of its "greatest lions" this weekend:

"One of South Carolina’s greatest lions roars no more. Fierce, bold, and robust – the sounds of Fritz Hollings’ vision and drive for the Palmetto State will continue to be heard by generations. The greatness and success of this state has benefited from the hand of his leadership. Peggy and I are heartened at his reunion with Peatsy and offer our prayers and condolences to the family."

Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin called his passing the "end of an era," in a tweet:

Hollings won a special election to the Senate in 1966 and then won the first of six full terms in 1968. His quest for the presidency began in April 1983, but he dropped out the following March after dismal showings in Iowa and New Hampshire.

His more than 38 years of service in the Senate, from 1966 to January 2005, made him the eighth longest-serving senator in U.S. history.

"One of the most effective senators to ever serve." That's how Sen. Lindsey Graham described the former senator he claims "broke the mold."

“By any measure Senator Hollings led one of the most incredible and consequential lives of any member of the Greatest Generation. Like so many Citadel graduates, he served in combat in World War II and was willing to die for his country.

“With his passing, South Carolina has lost one of her greatest champions and most effective political leaders.

“Fritz was a giant of a man who was often called the ‘senator from central casting.’

“He was the father of South Carolina’s technical school system, which is the envy of the nation. He led our state through the travails of the civil rights movement with dignity and went on to become one of the most effective senators to ever serve.

“When it came to South Carolina, Fritz could move mountains in the Senate and was a thought leader in the areas of commerce, appropriations, and defense.

“As the junior senator from South Carolina, he welcomed me to the Senate and helped me get established. And until his dying day, Fritz Hollings was always advocating and urging for policies that would make our country strong.

“When it comes to Senator Hollings, they broke the mold.”

Hollings' legacy in South Carolina included improving schools, pulling people out poverty and helping to build up the state, according to a statement by Trav Robertson, Jr., chair for the South Carolina Democratic Party:

"The passing of Fritz Hollings marks the end of an era in South Carolina. The lives of every South Carolinian have been improved by the sweeping, important work he did in the Senate and as our Governor. Creating our technical school system, advocating for teachers, and working to end poverty across South Carolina. The legacy of Fritz Hollings will be the schools he improved, the people he pulled out of poverty, and ultimately the state that he helped build.

Treasurer Grady L. Patterson, Jr., during our times in the car, would describe the courtroom battles that he, Fritz, and leaders of a bygone era fought to modernize South Carolina. The most exciting cases were when they battled against each other. Along with his keen intellect came a biting wit, that challenged the likes of Sam Donaldson, Bob Inglis and Tommy Hartnett.

My deepest sympathies are with the Hollings today. We already miss him."

News19 discussed that legacy with former spokesman Andy Brack, who said Hollings' had a "transformational" impact — not only the state, but the nation.

Antjuan Seawright, a Statehouse insider for News19, says that legacy will continue to speak for itself:

"You can tell the impact that the senator had on the state by the statement you seen by the republican Gov. Henry McMaster. Fritz and Joe Biden were the last two of the bipartisan groups of people that I think transformed this country. And I think his work and his legacy will speak for itself. You know I think we are judged for the work we do and the people we impact, and I can just tell you first hand the senator had a tremendous impact on my life, and a tremendous impact on the state of South Carolina. And I know he will be missed. But I will say this about his legacy, his legacy will never be forgotten in the state of South Carolina."

Former spokesman for Sen. Fritz Hollings speaks about the legacy of the late senator.

Former Vice President Joe Biden wished his long-time friend peace as he joins his wife Peatsy, who died in October of 2012: