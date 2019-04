One suspect is in custody after a shooting in the Arlington area on Wednesday evening.

Around 7 p.m. the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to 200 block of River Hills Drive in reference to a shooting. One adult male victim was found inside a residence and taken to the emergency room.

Police did not know the status of the man's condition but believe he is alive. JSO has not released the identity of the person they have in custody.

They say they consider this to be an isolated event.