Emergency crews pulled two people from the water at Little Talbot Island Saturday afternoon, and one of them has since died.

Around 2:25 p.m., the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to the island after reports of "two people possibly in trouble in the water."

Crews are responding to Little Talbot Island to reports of two people possibly in trouble in the water....lifeguards and firefighters will work together from land and sea. — MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) September 29, 2018

JFRD removed one person from the water five minutes later.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission along with The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office joined in the search around 3 p.m., and the second person was located around 3:40 p.m.

It is not yet known which of the individuals died, or whether they died in the water or at a hospital. JFRD and FWC turned the death investigation over to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

