JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Dumpsters are overflowing with garbage and debris left over from Hurricane Irma's widespread floodwaters on the city's Westside. Residents tells First Coast News the problem has gone unanswered for too long and so have their emails to the city asking for help.

The area, Jacksonville's District 8, was abandoned by City Councilwoman Katrina Brown when she was indicted on federal charges, but City Councilwoman Ju'Coby Pittman has stepped in to take over the district and she says she’s ready to make some drastic changes.

James Cook, a candidate running for the Jacksonville seat of Soil and Water Conservation, is also trying to make a difference. He saw pictures of the mess on social media on Wednesday and rushed over to see it for himself.

"If we can make Jacksonville better then maybe other cities will follow, but Jacksonville needs to help Jacksonville first," said Cook. "I took garbage bags and came out here and started to clean up and then I realized this is a very big job."

The man who took the original pictures of the trash and posted them online also sent them to the mayor’s office, but he says he never heard back. He says it speaks to a much larger problem on their streets.

On Wednesday, he says he finally got a hold of someone at the city, Ju'Coby Pittman.

First Coast News asked Pittman to meet us at the site with the most reported garbage. She says she can't speak to the leadership of Katrina Brown, but she wants her constituents to know she has a plan of action.

"I’m here now. That’s not my leadership style, I’m boots on the ground," said Pittman. "It’s not right for the people who shop here."

When she took office, she did a ride-along of the area with other city officials. That's when she saw the piles of trash in the street.

The stores surrounded by trash are the only option for groceries for many families in the area, but many deem the area unsafe and unsanitary.

"The front of the property smells like mildew, it smells like feces," said a manager for Family Dollar. "I have to go out every day and scrub it."

Pittman says the property owner, New York-based Centurion Realty, LLC, has already been cited once for this mess and they will be facing more fines since it’s still in disarray.

In the meantime, she’s recruiting ambassadors, like James Cook, to help turn the community around.

She also wants to recommend putting up gates to keep out trespassers and install surveillance cameras.

"We’re here to take our community back and we’re all in," said Pittman.

First Coast News reached out to Centurion Realty, LCC for answers but we haven’t heard back yet.

The city plans on cleaning up the trash with taxpayer money in the near future, but that bill will eventually be sent to the property owner in the form of a lien.

Pittman hopes to have it cleaned up over the next three weeks.

