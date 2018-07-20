Virus-carrying mosquitos have been detected in Clay and Glynn County, county officials confirm.

Officials are taking extra protective measures in the two counties after samples of mosquitoes collected in Keystone Heights and areas near Brunswick, Ga. have tested positive for the West Nile virus (WNV).

No human cases of WNV have been confirmed in Clay or Glynn County yet, but Mosquito Control will be taking extra measures to bring down the mosquito presence in the area.

Those measures include frequent truck spray treatments, inspections of property, treatments of potential breeding areas, surveillance of adult mosquitoes, and the distribution of educational and notifying materials, Board of County Commissioner Kimberly Morgan reports.

In this Keystone Heights and Clay County news conference, the mayor of Keystone Heights says the county is going door-to-door warning people of the potential deadly disease.

Clay County Mosquito Control officials list the following precautions citizens can take to reduce the risk of getting bit:

• Reduce mosquito breeding in your yard by eliminating standing water in gutters and items such as planters, toys, wheelbarrows and old tires.

• Reduce outdoor exposure at dawn and dusk.

• Wear a long-sleeved shirt, long pants and socks when outdoors, particularly at dawn and dusk and in areas with large numbers of mosquitoes.

• Make sure window and door screens fit tightly to keep out mosquitoes.

• Use an insect repellent containing DEET.

