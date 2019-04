An officer with the Starke Police Department was injured after being hit in the head by lumber while working a traffic crash in Bradford County.

According to police, Sgt. Clancy was helping at the scene of a traffic incident at Temple Avenue and Pratt Street involving a semi-truck carrying lumber when he struck in the head by some logs.

Sgt. Clancy received a head injury as a result of the accident but is expected to be okay.

He is currently at Shands being evaluated.