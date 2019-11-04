Violence seems to follow Keyontae Bullard. The Jacksonville rapper, known as Yungeen Ace, was injured in a shooting in June 2018 near St. Johns Town Center where three men were killed, including his brother.

Last month, a man was shot to death at a Waycross Hotel where Bullard was staying.

Late last month, Alachua County deputies weren't taking any chances and arrested an Ocala rapper named Christopher McCallum, aka Jun Jun, after he posted a rap on Facebook threatening to shoot up a Gator football game while looking for rivals. McCallum also rapped about shooting up a Gainesville night club where Yungeen Ace performed.

Jacksonville rapper Yungeen Ace during an interview with pop culture website complex.com (screen shot)

McCallum posted the video on his Facebook page March 22, according to an incident report from the Alachua County Sheriff's Office. "The posting was made the day prior to the Yungeen Ace concert at 8 Seconds in Gainesville, the report states.

"In the song, McCallum makes direct reference to an ongoing feud between an unidentified group of individuals from Ocala Shores and an unidentified group of individuals from Gainesville, the report states.

In his lyrics, McCallum mentions the Yungeen Ace concert at 8 Seconds night club as a location for retaliation between the feuding parties, the report states.

About a minute into the song, McCallum raps: "... catch you at a Gator game and shoot the whole campus up."

McCallum's Facebook post was shared more than 300 times, had 158 comments and was viewed more than 37,000 times.

Christopher McCallum was arrested after police say he made threats in a rap song to conduct a mass shooting.

Alachua County Sheriff's Office