If you're looking for a job, there are several positions across Jacksonville and St. Augustine that are hiring.

In Jacksonville:

The Winn-Dixie in the Normandy area of Jacksonville is looking to fill a number of positions including customer service associates, meat cutters, florists and deli associates. These are full-time and part-time positions. You can apply by clicking here.

In Middleburg, Katherine Baustert's State Farm Office is holding a virtual hiring event. They're looking for a motivated sales representative. This is happening May 5 to May 7. You must have a high school diploma and sales or relevant customer service experience. Be prepared to email your resume for this event.

Lindsey Pest Services is looking for a Pest Control Technician. The job pays $12 to $15 an hour depending on experience and includes a company vehicle, paid vacation, paid personal days, a retirement plan and health and disability benefits.

In St. Augustine:

Design Extensions is looking for a marketing coordinator. This is a digital marketing agency that helps businesses grow through custom websites and other marketing plans.

"I started this business when I was 17. That was a little over 20 years ago," Jay Owen said.

Jay Owen is the CEO. He described what he is looking for in an ideal employee.

"That person is someone who is humble, they're hungry, and they're smart. I don't just mean smart from an intelligence standpoint. I mean smart from a relational standpoint as well," he said. "They know how to care for people around them."

Owen says he's searching for someone with at least a year of marketing experience, especially in the digital world.

"Social media, websites, even online ads, things like that. Any kind of experience in those areas is valuable."

The job pays $35,000 to $45,000 a year. Owen says a sales job with the company will also be opening up soon.