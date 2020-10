Now Hiring: UPS hiring more than 1,200 seasonal workers

According to UPS, tractor-trailer and package car driver jobs start at $21.00 per hour.

UPS plans to hire more than 1,200 seasonal employees in the Jacksonville area to support the anticipated annual increase in package volume that will begin in October and continue through January 2021.

According to UPS news release, tractor-trailer and package car driver jobs start at $21.00 per hour. Pay for package handlers start at $14.50 per hour and $14.50 for driver-helpers.

UPS representatives say at a time when millions of Americans are looking for work, these jobs are for many an opportunity to start a new career with UPS.

Benefits of a seasonal job with UPS include:

Over the last three years, about 35% of people hired by UPS for seasonal jobs were later hired in a permanent position when the holidays were over, and about 123,000 UPS employees – nearly a third of the company’s U.S. workforce – started in seasonal positions.

Through the company’s Earn and Learn program, eligible seasonal employees who are students can earn up to $1,300 towards college expenses, in addition to their hourly pay, for three months of continuous employment.

Permanent UPS jobs – including part-time jobs – come with great pay and benefits, including healthcare and retirement benefits and up to $25,000 in tuition assistance.