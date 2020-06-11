Now Hiring: Trinity Restoration & Roofing looking for project managers

Company leaders say no experience is necessary. Training is offered.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Trinity Restoration and Roofing in Jacksonville is searching for two to four project managers/salespeople.

"We're looking for highly motivated self-starting individuals. There's no requirements regarding experience or education. Just people who are willing to learn and open to training," Josh Mathis said.

If you've never sold a roof before, don't worry. Sales Manager Mathis says you don't need any experience. They'll train you.

"A lot of the people that we hire don't have any roofing experience. We train them completely into the industry," Mathis added.

The job of a project manager includes finding homes or commercial buildings that have been damaged, talking with potential and current customers and managing quality control.

Andy Wildes is currently a project manager with Trinity.

"When I first came on with Trinity, I was in a career that had a glass ceiling that I felt I could exceed and do better in a different industry. I was really glad I took the leap and came to Trinity. It's been a tremendous blessing," Wildes said.

Mathis said the pay isn't too bad either.

"A lot of the guys come here and make over $100,000 in their first year."