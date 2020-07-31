Now Hiring: How you can stand out in your job search

Everyone knows LT Ladino Bryson as the "employment therapist." She says for you to stand out in your job search, employers need to know who you are, too.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Right now, a lot of people are looking for work as companies downsize and lay off employees. So, what can you do to get noticed in your job search?

"The way that I say I'm the employment therapist, it lets you know in three words what I do. I help people go through employment," LT Ladino Bryson said.

Everyone knows LT Ladino Bryson as the "employment therapist." She says for you to stand out in your job search, employers need to know who you are, too.

"You're going to have to brand yourself and make sure people understand clearly what you're capable of doing and tout the success of how you can get it done," Bryson explained.

The CEO of vCandidates.com says that doesn't mean just pulling out an old resume, it means redoing it and making it sure it speaks to your abilities and accomplishments.

"There are now more talented people available to hire that are competing with you. So, you're going to have to stand out by making sure your resume is fine tuned. That you are letting employers know you are available on-site or virtually."

Bryson recommends using social media to your advantage. Let people know you're looking for work.

"So many times we keep that information to ourselves because we're embarrassed or we don't want to feel like you're bothering someone," Bryson said. "No, you have to let people know I'm actively available."

But, also be careful of what you say and post on those different sites. You want to make sure you're portrayed in the best light.