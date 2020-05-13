Now Hiring: ArmorGuard Exteriors, Walmart, Dunkin' Donuts

ArmorGuard Exteriors, which is a family-owned business in the Arlington area, is currently looking for in-home sales representatives and installers.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — With so many people out of work due to the coronavirus pandemic, First Coast News is On Your Side with a list of companies that are now hiring workers.

Walmart in the North Estates area of Jacksonville is trying to fill a number of positions including cashiers, grocery stockers, and cart associates. According to the job posting, these jobs pay between $11-$14 an hour and are good fits for people who have been out of the workforce for the past six months or more.

Dunkin' Donuts in Green Cove Springs is in need of employees. This is for a store located on North Orange Avenue. There are postings for store manager, assistant store manager, baker, and crew members listed. Benefits include paid time off and employee meals.

ArmorGuard Exteriors, which is a family-owned business in the Arlington area, is currently looking for in-home sales representatives and installers. Kevin Booth is the owner.

"We probably have about half a dozen positions available we can fill today," Kevin Booth said.

Booth says he's looking for dependable people with good driving records.

"Somebody who can represent my company professionally. Very Important. We have an excellent reputation in the community."

The sales representative job involves sharing information on home improvement projects with customers, giving estimates, and helping the customer get what they need.

"That's a position, depending on your skill level, depending on how many appointments you run, you're looking at $75,000 to $125,000 for a job like that. That's pretty average of what our reps are making right now," Booth added.

Booth says the installer position pays between $35,000 and $60,000 a year and involves installing gutters, gutter protections, and other home improvement projects.