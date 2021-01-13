Proposed Lot J development shot down by Jacksonville City Council

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The legislation providing city funds for the proposed mixed-use development at Lot J was denied by 12-7 vote Jacksonville City Council.
Following a 10-hour council meeting last week, Lot J moved out of committee to be advanced for a final approval or denial vote at Tuesday's council meeting. The bill would have required the support of a two-thirds majority of council's 19 members.
While a majority of council members did vote in favor of the project, it failed to reach the two-thirds super majority.
Mayor Lenny Curry tweeted his response shortly after the bill's failure, saying in part, "This sends a clear and negative [...] message to economic development in our downtown and city. Again, it’s unfortunate but LOT J will not happen."
Jacksonville Jaguars President Mark Lamping said the franchise will not pursue future development of Lot J. Instead, they will focus on development of the Shipyards.
