Proposed Lot J development shot down by Jacksonville City Council

The vote is the culmination of a process that began when the deal between Mayor Lenny Curry's office and Jags owner Shad Khan's team was first presented in October.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The legislation providing city funds for the proposed mixed-use development at Lot J was denied by 12-7 vote Jacksonville City Council.

Following a 10-hour council meeting last week, Lot J moved out of committee to be advanced for a final approval or denial vote at Tuesday's council meeting. The bill would have required the support of a two-thirds majority of council's 19 members.

While a majority of council members did vote in favor of the project, it failed to reach the two-thirds super majority.

Mayor Lenny Curry tweeted his response shortly after the bill's failure, saying in part, "This sends a clear and negative [...] message to economic development in our downtown and city. Again, it’s unfortunate but LOT J will not happen."

Jacksonville Jaguars President Mark Lamping said the franchise will not pursue future development of Lot J. Instead, they will focus on development of the Shipyards.