HOUSTON — The son of Gerardo Castorena – the man killed in the massive explosion in northwest Houston Friday – has been cleared to come home from the Marines, the family confirms.

During a press conference, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo called out the Marines and asked people to tweet at the Marine Corps and demand that they put Castorena’s son on a plane so he could be with his family during this difficult time.

READ: What to do if you are impacted by the explosion

WATCH: Videos capture massive explosion in NW Houston

According to Chief Acevedo, the family reached out to the Marine Corps to release Castorena’s son after learning Castorena was possibly one of two deceased victims, but the family said the Marine Corps would not release his son until there was 100-percent certainty that Castorena died in the explosion.

“We shouldn’t have to get the president involved. We shouldn’t have to get anybody involved. We all know the right thing to do, so please tweet at the Marine Corps. Let this man, let this Marine get on a plane and get home to his family because no matter what his family needs him," Chief Acevedo vocalized during an afternoon press conference.

Castorena’s son, whose name is Gerardo Castorena Jr., is expected to be home Sunday, according to his wife, Mariah Castorena.

Mariah shared pictures of the 25-year-old Marine with his father and sent a family statement:

It’s with a heavy heart that we had to say goodbye to a loving father, son, brother, and friend yesterday morning. We do ask for privacy as we grieve during this time. Thank you all to those for your kind words and support as we get through this difficult time.

Gerardo Castonera Sr. was one of two men killed in the explosion in northwest Houston. His son, Gerardo Castonera Jr., serves in the Marines.

Mariah Castonera

Mariah said her family is in the process of planning a fundraiser for the memorial for Castorena Sr. and travel expenses for Castorena Jr.

If you are interested in donating to the family, click here.

RELATED CONTENT: