Time is running out for community groups and small churches in north Jacksonville to file for a city grant.

City Council set aside $300,000 for anti-violence programs in the community, which can be allocated in smaller pieces such as $5,000 and $10,000 awards.

“We’re right here in the trenches, right here in the middle of it,” New Life Community Church pastor Atlas Rankin said.

Rankin is working with other small churches to stop the violence on the streets.

"By talking to the kids myself and the majority say the reason I’m doing this is I can’t afford to put food in my family’s mouth, we don’t have the money,” Rankin said.

He adds that is why time is ticking on developing a plan for at-risk kids and funding them.

"Now the group that was on the corner selling drugs or involved in gang activity, hanging out, they’re in the church,” Rankin said.

RAD Church pastor Larry Caldwell said small churches often lack the resources to file grants on their own, making this partnership even more valuable.

“It’s like being a hand, one finger can only make so much of an impact, but if we come together like a hand we’ll have an impact,” Caldwell said.

Rankin says he’s concerned not enough small churches will apply, and reiterated the work that needs to be done is best served in the small, intimate setting.

"If we don’t stand-up and do something, in this season, at this time then we can actually find ourselves as the next victim,” Rankin said.

That deadline to apply is September 7.

