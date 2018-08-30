JACKSONVILLE, Fla.---Mayor Lenny Curry and Bishop John Guns came together Thursday to address help in Northside Jacksonville.

Originally the two were supposed to walk Ken Knight Street together, but that was canceled due to rain.

Some controversy started before the rain put a damper on the walk after homeowners could see city crews cleaning up the area. Something they argue should’ve been done a long time ago.

“People have been asking for help since the hurricane hit, the area is already impoverished, there’s already a lot of damage and families that still haven’t recovered," said Diallo-Sekou Seabrooks.

Dialo-Sekou Seabrooks grew up on Jacksonville’s Northwest side, he went to Raines High school.

He says he is used to seeing Ken Knight Drive full of trash, debris and absent of city workers.

Seabrooks says seeing city crews cleaning up the area Thursday was not normal and odd that it’s the same day the mayor was supposed to do a walkthrough. The walkthrough was canceled due to weather.

“It’s like another level of benign neglect, you clean up the area to what it look good, so when he comes out here, the cameras capture it you don’t see the real poverty that is going on out here," Seabrooks said.

Bishop John Guns told the media he invited the mayor to walk through the neighborhood, a walk-through they will reschedule. This was a meeting set to discuss rebuilding a struggling community, not a political statement.

“I’m in the neighborhoods frequently and I take the information back and get things done and act on those things, that’s a persons opinion, I’m just going to keep doing my job and showing up and listening to people," Mayor Lenny Curry said.

Newly elected District 8 councilwoman Ju’Coby Pittman responded to the timing of the cleanup.

“It wasn’t a political thing, I’ll take the blame, if anyone wants to take the blame, but it’s a good thing because if we don’t’ want our residents know how we can keep our community clean, we have to take pride in our community," the council member said.

Pittman says she reached out city Public Works two to three weeks ago telling them the area needed a much--needed trim. She was told it would be done in thirty days. Today happened to be a day they were cleaning.

“Even if your presence isn’t here, the resources and the dollars should’ve been here, I’m not saying it’s too late, but you should’ve been there on day one," Seabrooks said.

As for today’s announcement that the area will see parts of a million dollar grant for job training and home renovation Seabrooks says he’ll believe it when he sees it.

“When you see resources, when you see economic development, then you can feel better about your area.”

The mayor's office said you can expect to hear more details about the grant the mayor introduced at Thursday's question and answer session and hear more specifics on how the money will help Northside Jacksonville.

