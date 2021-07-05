Nominate a nurse for free shoes that help protect from COVID-19

A company says its new "Gales" shoes will help protect our frontline workers from the Covid virus and other bad germs

They're called Gales, named after the famous nurse Florence Nightingale.

Company CEO Rob Gregg says he talked with nurses around the country and saw a need for personal protective equipment that included shoes.

“We're getting masks and gloves, but we have this big problem with our feet,” says Gregg. “It's kind of like walking barefoot in a hazmat suit.”

That analogy isn't literal, of course, but nurse Debbie Kantor in Jacksonville says she tried to bleach her tennis shoes, and it didn't work at all.

“Oh, they'd fall apart, the laces would fall apart,” Kantor explains.

Gregg says the mesh sneakers many nurses wear do not protect their feet because there are too many openings. Gales have no mesh and no shoe laces either.

“What I love about Gales is they're eco-friendly, and they're literally able to be dunked in bleach, if you need to," said Rebecca Love, a nurse.

Kantor says she was so scared of COVID-19 she would leave her work shoes in the garage.

Gregg says Gales are designed to be lightweight.

“Two of these together weigh less than an iPhone,” Gregg says.

Both Kantor and Love work to consult with Gregg.

We wanted to have nurses totally independent of the company product test the shoe, so two nurses at a major hospital in Jacksonville wore the shoes for several days.

The nurses didn't want to be identified, but here is their feedback through a hospital spokesperson:

Nurse #1: “One nurse did not find them very comfortable."

Nurse #2: “The shoes are extremely comfortable to walk in and stand in long term. Probably the most comfortable shoes I’ve ever worn. Love the washability of them — very durable. Let several nurses wear them to get the feel — all agree extremely comfortable with lots of cushion to reduce stress on feet. Downside is that due to rubber like material (not breathable), must wear socks, and tends to pull socks down into shoe when walking. There is an insole that would absorb moisture, which is also washable, but for long term daily comfort, would need socks.”