Your Storm Experts are here to calm any tropical fears! This is NOT uncommon to see, by the way.
The arrow over Florida is not a cone -- the arrow is where the low pressure is expected to track, the yellow hatched polygon is where that low could further develop into a depression or named system. And, at that point, it would continue to move away into the Atlantic. We have a cold front on the way Sunday, which will act as a shield and push that booger AWAY!
FAST FACTS:
- At least one named storm has formed before hurricane season's official start, June 1, each of the past four years.
- 35 storms have formed in the Atlantic before June 1 -- from 1887 to 2018.
- Waters are warm, jet stream winds aren't too strong, so conditions are ripe... There's no magical start or end to when cyclones can form.