Your Storm Experts are here to calm any tropical fears! This is NOT uncommon to see, by the way.

The arrow over Florida is not a cone -- the arrow is where the low pressure is expected to track, the yellow hatched polygon is where that low could further develop into a depression or named system. And, at that point, it would continue to move away into the Atlantic. We have a cold front on the way Sunday, which will act as a shield and push that booger AWAY!

FAST FACTS: