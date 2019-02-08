No injuries were reported after a fire broke out at the Beach Buggy building early on Friday morning.

Flames could be seen coming from behind their building located at 1420 3rd St N around 1 a.m.

"There was a fire behind our office on Jax Beach," Beach Buggy said on Facebook. "Everyone is ok."

At this time, it's unclear how the fire got started.

Beach Buggy is a company that provides free rides to the residents and visitors around the First Coast. They have approximately 8 to 10 seater electric carts and 14 passenger vans.