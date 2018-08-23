CLIFFSIDE PARK, N.J. — Students staged a walkout on Monday after a cellphone video appeared to show a New Jersey high school English teacher reprimanding three students for speaking Spanish and telling them to speak "American."

The teacher told the students that U.S. soldiers are "not fighting for your right to speak Spanish — they're fighting for your right to speak American." The video of the teacher's comments was originally posted on Snapchat and obtained by NBC News.

One of those students was Vianery Cabrera, 16, a Junior who has attended Cliffside Park High School since she came to the United States from the Dominican Republic three years ago. Vianery said she was chatting with her friends when the teacher snapped.

Copyright (c) 2018 NBC All Rights Reserved