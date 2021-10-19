Nikki Fried says state is suspending licenses of Floridians linked to Jan. 6 Capitol riot

More suspensions are possible, her team said.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried announced Tuesday that the state's Division of Licensing, which her office oversees, was suspending six unspecified licenses of Floridians who investigators had linked to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

This follows the previous suspension of 22 unspecified licenses in July, which means the total number now stands at 28.

Why is it unclear which licenses were suspended? The answer lies in Florida law, which exempts the state from saying whether somebody received a concealed carry permit. And, the Division of Licensing handles more than just weapons. It also deals with licensing services for private investigators, private security personnel and recovery workers.

Thus, it's only known that 28 licenses – of some sort – were suspended.

"FDACS has the ability to and is legally required to immediately suspend a license if the licensee is charged with a disqualifying offense. Once a judgement is rendered, if the sentence disqualifies, FDACS can and must revoke the license," Fried's office wrote in a statement.

Fried, who is also running for governor, called the storming of the Capitol an effort to undermine the nation's democratic institutions.

"The individuals involved must be held accountable for their treasonous actions," Fried wrote in a statement. "While Florida has the shameful distinction of being home to the largest proportion of individuals charged in relation to the insurrection, our department has been using its lawful authority and carrying out its legal duty to suspend the licenses of anyone charged with disqualifying offenses."