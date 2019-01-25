The Clay County Sheriff’s Office has identified new information that may lead them closer to finding answers in the Wallace “Buster” Gerrald disappearance case from 2015.

According to them, an abandoned vehicle was recently located in a heavily wooded area of Green Cove Springs. Deputies say that the vehicle was found near the 3300 block of Rosemary Hill Road on private property by the landowners.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office began investigating this and the vehicle was determined to be owned by Wallace “Buster” Gerrald, 85.

Mr. Gerrald was reported missing in October of 2015 to the Palatka Police Department (PPD) where he was last seen.

According to PPD, he was traveling from South Carolina to Palatka to pick up some legal documents and was expected to return that same day. He was last seen driving a 2013 Ford F-150 with a South Carolina tag.

Since his vehicle has now been located in Clay County, CCSO will be assisting the Palatka Police Department on these new leads.

Palatka Police Department

Due to the extensive area needed to be searched, CCSO says they will utilize resources available from surrounding agencies and that there will be a heavy police presence in the area the car was found.

Stay with First Coast News as this story develops.