A cutting-edge ship based out of Jaxport is said to be faster, more efficient, and produce less pollution. El Coquí will cut shipping trips to Puerto Rico from six days down to about two days, and will help the island recover from last year's hurricanes as well as create jobs on the First Coast.

"This really puts Jacksonville on the map,” said Tom Crowley, CEO of Crowley Maritime Corporation, which operates the ship.

The vessel runs on liquefied natural gas.

"It reduces our reliance on foreign sources,” Crowley said. “It's clean burning and I really view it as the fuel of the future."

The 720 foot, 26,500 ton vessel also carries up to 300 refrigerated containers and 2,400 20-foot containers.

El Coquí is named after the native frog of Puerto Rico, an island devastated by hurricanes.

The ship is scheduled to make its maiden voyage on Friday, and arrive by Monday morning, carrying hundreds of cars, and other products.

"The people of Puerto Rico have been through a lot,” said Jamie Torres, chief mate. “I went through the hurricane down in San Juan. I can tell you the people of Puerto Rico are very excited with the delivery of the new ship and with cargo coming its way.”

