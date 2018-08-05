JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Trains have notoriously blocked traffic on Roosevelt Boulevard and trapped drivers inside the Ortega Hills neighborhood for hours at a time.

Last year, the train blocked traffic in-and-out of the subdivision for nearly two hours after it stopped to wait for another train to pass. The incident caused parents trying to get to a neighborhood daycare, and other residents, to dangerously walk between train carts to get to the other side.

There are only two roads that are open on either side of the neighborhood and sometimes both can be blocked by a long train.

“This neighborhood needs an exit that bypasses the sidetrack and we needed to do it a long time ago, so we’re finally getting it done,” Councilman Jim Love said.

The roughly $3.6 million project is slated for October 2017 and will run through 2010. It will connect Cummings Lane to Golden Wings Drive.

Property values are expected to increase after the project is completed.

