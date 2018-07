Dog and beer lovers rejoice, you may finally be able to enjoy both pups and brews at the same time thanks to a new business slated to come to Neptune Beach.

Plans for a new BrewHound location to go in at approximately 2219 Kings Circle South Neptune Beach, are being reviewed. Final approval is expected to take place at the August 1 City Council meeting.

Construction should begin after the plans are approved.

To see more about BrewHound, check out their Facebook and website.

