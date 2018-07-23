JACKSONVILLE, Fl -- The house in Kensington Gardens is back on the market, for rent, but the neighbors are still concerned about its condition.

"There is mold everywhere from the ceiling leaks," said Mike Foster.

Foster, a retired Chief Petty officer, lives next door.

"The conditions are not suitable for anyone," he said.

Foster is calling out the property owner who rented the house to an active duty Navy sailor.

"This is unacceptable," he said, " the landlord is a public official and they're supposed to set the standards."

Patty Smart lives across the street from the rental.

She could not believe the conditions when she visited her neighbor, Jimmy.

"I've been over there with Jimmy when he has texted her, when he has called her and it is like okay we will send somebody over and nothing gets done," said Smart.

The rental property belongs to Jacksonville Beach City Councilwoman Jeanell Wilson. She is not only a public servant, she is a realtor.

On Your Side checked the properties complaint history with the City of Jacksonville Municipal Code Enforcement Office.

The records who there were four complaints since 2009; Wilson did not own the house in 2009.

According to the record three of those complaints have been closed, the other, which is dated 7/11/2018, is labeled as in progress.

The building and zoning records show that a new roof was installed on the house in 2011 and it passed inspection.

But the recent pictures of the interior show a property in need of repair.

"We did not know about the problems," said Wilson, "the tenant mentioned it to his neighbors, but did not tell us anything."

Wilson said at the time during the two-plus years Jimmy lived there she tried to get into the house and he would not let them into the property.

Now that it is vacant she said they are fixing it.

Wilson said the leak is fixed, the hanging ceiling fan has been repaired and now she is seeking estimates to have the entire ceiling redone.

Foster said the house has been leased by military families in the past and they deserve better, especially for an elected official.

"If you're an elected official you should set the example," he said.

