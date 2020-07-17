Navy’s newest littoral combat ship arrives at Naval Station Mayport

The future USS St. Louis will officially join the fleet during its commissioning ceremony at Naval Station Mayport on August 8.

On Friday, the Navy’s newest littoral combat ship, the future USS St. Louis arrived at Naval Station Mayport.

The future USS St. Louis is the Navy’s 22nd littoral combat ship and designed for operation in near-shore environments, yet capable of open-ocean operations to defeat asymmetric "anti-access" threats such as mines, quiet diesel submarines and fast surface craft.

The St. Louis, designated LCS 19, honors Missouri’s largest city and the eleventh ship to bear the name.

The first St. Louis was a sloop of war commissioned in 1828. It spent the majority of its service patrolling the coasts of the Americas to secure interests and trade. In addition, it served as the flagship for the West Indies Squadron working to suppress piracy in the Caribbean Sea, the Antilles and the Gulf of Mexico region.