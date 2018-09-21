JACKSONVILLE, Fl -- In the gym where strength and how much you can lift matters, love, compassion and relationships can easily be taken for granted.

George Eadeh now realizes the time spent in the gym was time well spent.

"It is a second family over there," he said.

Eadeh, 70, and Julius Guevara 49, have been members of the Brooks YMCA for year. Six months ago Eadeh stopped going because his kidneys were failing.

"I was too fatigued,' he said. "I couldn't do it."

The word got out throughout the gym and people began asking about George.

"All of a sudden I get a call from this guy right here," said Eadeh. "He said I understand you're sick, you need a kidney, I am going to give you mine."

Eadeh had been on a transplant list after his son failed to qualify as a donor. But he never shared that with anyone and the call was surprising.

"Honestly, I never thought he was as close to say I've got a kidney for you," he said, "I was floored."

Guevara, a husband, father and U.S. Navy Veteran was determined to be the donor.

"I called him (George) and said why didn't you tell me you were sick," said Guevara.

Tests would validate his compatibility, but in the process a cyst is discovered on his organ.

He said it was tested and removed.

"I discussed it with my wife and told her this is what I am doing for George," he said. "I knew in my heart that I would save him."

Guevara would eventually clear all medical hurdles. He would save George, but lose his job.

He said he asked his Telecom employer for time off for the surgery and three days later he was called in and fired. Coincidental? He does not think it is.

"They said, 'we don't feel you are able to do the work,'" he said.

Losing his job placed the transplant in jeopardy because medical ethics require a donor to be financially sound. Guevara said he worked through it to demonstrate that he was able to support his family at least during the process.

"I didn't tell George," he said.

A few weeks ago, September 6th, the transplant surgery took place at the Mayor Clinic and it was successful.

Both men are now recovering with their scars to show and now they're forever connected in more ways than one.

"I don't think you can do anything more for a human being than to give them part of your body," said George.

A GoFundMe account was created to help Julius Guevara.

https://www.gofundme.com/julius-guvera

The YMCA released this statement:

“The YMCA’s most fundamental role in any community is to bring people of all ages and backgrounds together. Brooks Y members’ Julius Guevera did an extraordinary act for fellow member, George Eadeh, by giving him the gift of life. We have always thought of the Brooks Y as a family and this story is further proof of how the Y builds strong connections and transforms lives across the First Coast. Both members received a free Y membership for the year as a small way for us to recognize this remarkable deed.”

The statement can be attributed to Joseph Crawford, Executive Director, Brooks Family YMCA, M.H.A.

© 2018 WTLV