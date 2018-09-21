JACKSONVILLE, Fl -- Every step for navy veteran Kristi Albert is painful in more ways than one. There is pain in her knees and the Department of Veteran Affairs has been a pain in her side.

"We need to change something in how the VA treats us," she said.

Albert served in the U.S. Navy from 1989-1995 as a Mechanical Calibration Tech. She said the problems with her knees are service connected.

"The steel decks and the ladders on the ship, they wreak havoc on our knees," said Albert.

She had one knee replaced in 2008 amd the other was replaced this past May.

"It takes nine months to fully recover," she said.

Albert said she had no choice after her visit with the orthopedic doctor.

"I couldn't stand the pain,' she said. "It was bone against bone."

Albert said this is where the problem comes in. She said she thought she was approved for the surgery and would later learned she was denied, instead.

"The VA said my BMI was 4% (Body Mass Index) and too great for them to do the surgery," she said.

She said the denial is a surprise because in 2016 she was referred to an orthopedic for surgery.

"I ended up paying for surgery because the VA denied it," said Albert

She appealed and was told because they did not authorize it they are not paying for it.

Albert said she is now stuck with the surgery bill of $100 thousand.

She said since May she has been paying ten dollars while she continues her appeal with the VA.

"I am asking them to help take care of a problem that is a service connected disability," said Albert.

She has reached out to President Trump's VA advocate and is waiting on a response.

On Your Side contacted the regional VA office in Gainesville and a spokesperson said they will reach out to Albert to see if they can reach a resolution.

