A doctor at the Naval Hospital at the Naval Air Station is a hero after she stopped and helped the people on the school bus crash Thursday morning.

A school bus was stopped on the railroad tracks, causing the tail end of the bus to get hit by the crossing gate. It happened on the Westside at the intersection of Roosevelt Boulevard and Timuquana Road, just a five minute drive from NAS Jax.

No kids were on the bus, but two adults were.

Luckily Lt. Catherine Perrault, a resident physician at the Naval Hospital, showed up at the right place at the right time. "I saw that there was the bus was twisted around and the train had stopped and I knew there was a situation that probably required my help," she said.

Lt. Perrault said she was one of the first ones at the scene before EMTs got there. She had jumped out of her car and got on the school bus. "The first thing on my mind was, 'how many children are on there? how much of a triage situation do i have on my hands,' but luckily there was only two adults on there," she said.

She said the driver was ok but the adult passenger needed medical attention, with a cut on her head. That passenger was later taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

"I started triaging her, making sure she was breathing properly, that there was no blood loss anywhere, that she was meditating properly, that she was neurologically intact. I kept caring for her for about 10-15 minutes until the EMTs came to the scene," Lt. Perrault said.

The investigation is still ongoing, but a CSX spokesperson said the school bus did not fully clear the tracks. A response on the Duval County School District's website says, "School bus drivers are trained with specific procedures to cross tracks safely. Those procedures include stopping between 15 and 50 feet from the tracks, observing that there is sufficient space to clear the tracks on the other side, and looking and listening to ensure that it is safe to cross." They also wrote the bus drivers are re-certified every year.

Lt. Perrault said the navy prepared her for these kinds of situations. "I just came back from a 6 month deployment where that trauma training came to be quite crucial and I'm really glad that today I was able to put it into play for the community," she said.

DCPS also said the school bus company, Student Transportation of America, holds safety meetings monthly, and will be addressing railroad crossing procedures at it's October meeting following this crash.

