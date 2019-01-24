If you've read any of his books or know about his career in the U.S. Army, you can't question Ret. U.S. Gen. Colin Powell's love of country. An encounter he had with a stranger Wednesday in Washington, D.C. gave him reassurance of what makes America great.

Powell posted on his Facebook page Thursday about meeting a man named Anthony Maggert. The General said he was on his way to Walter Reed Hospital when he got a flat tire on Interstate 495.

"I am a car guy and knew I could change it but it was cold outside and the lug bolts were very tight," Powell stated in the Facebook post. "I jacked the car up and got several of the bolts removed when a car suddenly pulled up in front of me."

Out of the car stepped Maggert. Powell quickly noticed his artificial leg. Maggert told the General he recognized him and wanted to help. During their conversation Maggert told Powell he lost his leg while working as a civilian employee in Afghanistan, Powell's Facebook post states.

Powell said as he put his tools away, Maggert finished changing the tire. Before they departed, Powell asked Maggert to take a selfie.

He obliged.

Anthony Maggert helped Gen. Powell change a flat tire Wednesday in Washington, D.C. in an encounter that deeply touched the General.

What touched Powell so deeply about the encounter was not only Maggert's generosity in helping a stranded motorist, but the text message the General received later that night.

"Gen. Powell, I hope I never forget today because I’ll never forget reading your books. You were always an inspiration, a leader and statesman. After 33 years in the military you were the giant whose shoulders we stood upon to carry the torch to light the way and now it is tomorrow’s generation that must do the same. Anthony Maggert"

The General was moved. He shared the message he sent to Anthony in response.

Thanks, Anthony. You touched my soul and reminded me about what this country is all about and why it is so great. Let's stop screaming at each other. Let's just take care of each other. You made my day.

Gen. Colin Powell took this photo Wednesday of Anthony Maggert changing his tire. Maggert pulled over after he recognized Powell and said he wanted to help.

