WNBA scoring major points standing up for Black women

#SAYHERNAME movement picks up energy in Jacksonville to stop police brutality.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Say Her Name is a movement that is spreading across the country and here in Jacksonville.

Through protests and marches toward law enforcement, the movement says the pain needs to stop against black women.

The latest case centered around Breonna Taylor who, in March of this year, was shot and killed by Louisville, Kentucky police when they wrongfully entered her home.

The WNBA is not letting Taylor’s life be easily forgotten. The league is teaming up with Say Her Name and is honoring Taylor this season, even putting her name on jerseys.

Donna Orender, the former WNBA Commissioner says she stands with players in empowering all women of color.

“Black women have died 1.4 times often than white women at the hands of [law] enforcement - that should not be happening and it can't stop happening unless we know their names”, said Orender.