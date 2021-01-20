Who is Joe Biden? 10 fast, fun facts about the new, 46th president

Did you know President Joe Biden is the second Catholic president after John F. Kennedy? His wife and dog are making history, too.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. was inaugurated Wednesday, becoming the 46th president of the United States.

Aside from politics and his policies, who exactly is he? Below are 10 fun facts about the new president.

1. The oldest U.S. President

Biden was born on Nov. 20, 1942, making him 78 years old by the time he was sworn-in as the 46th president of the United States. This makes him the oldest president in American history.

2. Second Catholic president

The 46th president is the second Catholic president in American history. The first was John F. Kennedy.

3. Growing up, Biden was bullied

Biden grew up in Scranton, Penns. and later in Wilmington, where he was bullied for having a stutter. His stutter lasted throughout childhood and continued into his early 20s, the Stuttering Foundation reports.

Biden taught himself how to overcome his stutter.

4. Biden was a football star

In high school, Biden played wide receiver and running back at Delaware's Archmere Academy in 1960.

5. Biden was a widower

Biden's first wife, Nelia, was killed in a car crash while Christmas shopping in 1972. The crash also claimed the life of his 1-year-old daughter, Naomi. Their two other children, Beau and Hunter, survived the crash but were injured.

Biden later met Jill on a blind date in 1975. She said he asked her to be his wife five times before she agreed. The two married on June 17, 1977.

6. Biden didn't run in 2016 because of Beau Biden's death

Biden's oldest son, Beau Biden, died after a battle with brain cancer in 2015. He was 46. When asked if he was going to run in 2016, he said he and his family were still grieving, Brittanica reports.

7. 2020 was his third run for president

Biden ran for president two times before. He suspended his campaign in 1988 due to allegations of plagiarism of British Labour Party leader Neil Kinnock, according to Britannica. In 2008, his campaign never gained traction and he withdrew from the race after placing fifth in the Iowa Democratic Caucus.

8. Biden doesn't smoke or drink. Instead...

Instead, the president said he has a weakness for ice cream. Chocolate chip ice cream is his favorite. In fact, Eater reported his campaign spent $10,000 on ice cream, mainly for donors.

9. At 29, he made history

Biden was only 29 years old when he was elected to the U.S. Senate, making him one of the youngest people to be elected to Congress.

10. He received the nation's highest civilian honor

Days before former President Barack Obama ended his second term, he awarded Biden with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honor.

Other facts

Biden's wife makes history

Dr. Jill Biden is the first First Lady to hold a job outside of the White House. An educator for three decades, she worked as a full-time English professor during her eight years as Second Lady and said she plans to continue teaching while First Lady in the White House.

Biden's dog, Major, makes history

One of Biden's two German Shepherds, Major, is a rescue. He is the first rescue dog in the White House.