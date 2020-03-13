What should you do if you need to self-quarantine but still want to vote in the Presidential Primary Election Tuesday?

Duval County Supervisor of Elections Mike Hogan says you need to call his office at 904-630-1414 and you'll be able to designate someone to pick up a mail ballot for you. That designated person must show their ID to pick up your ballot.

Your ballot must be turned in by 7 p.m. on election day, not postmarked by then. You can mail it or your designated person can deliver it in person.

At voting locations, Hogan says poll workers are disinfecting equipment every hour and there is plenty of hand sanitizer. Polling locations have been moved out of assisted living facilities.

He doesn’t advise people bring their own pens because they might be the wrong color and then the tabulator wouldn't be able to read it. You are allowed to bring one, though, and it must be black. He says all pens and styluses are wiped down.

Voting Location Changes:

Precinct 607 voters who normally go to Augustine Landing must now go to Mandarin Regional Library, 3330 Kori Rd.

Precinct 1101 voters who normally go to Elm Croft of Timberlin Park must now go to the Park at Polenza, 10023 Belle Rive Blvd.

Voters who usually go to Cathedral Towers (senior living) will now vote at the supervisor of elections headquarters on Monroe Street

Precinct 310 voters who normally go to the Windsor at San Pablo must now go to Fire Station #59, 14097 Wm Davis Parkway.

Early voting ends Sunday. If you want to avoid crowds, First Coast News spoke with a man who came to vote early in the morning and says he was the only person there. Polls got busier at lunch time.

Download the free First Coast News app:



►STAY IN THE KNOW: Sign up now for the GMJ On The Go Newsletter