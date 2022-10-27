x
Watch: SpaceX launches Thursday night from Vandenberg Space Force Base

The instantaneous launch window began at 9:14 p.m. EST and Falcon 9 launched right on schedule without weather delay or malfunctions.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The SpaceX Falcon 9 launch of 53 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Vandenberg Space Force Base was a success Thursday.

The instantaneous launch window began at 9:14 p.m. EST and Falcon 9 launched right on schedule in California, without weather delay or malfunctions.

The first stage booster supporting this mission previously launched Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich, DART, and five Starlink missions. 

Following stage separation, the first stage landed on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship, which was stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

