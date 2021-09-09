VERIFY: Yes, former President Trump praised Robert. E. Lee after statue was removed in Virginia

He suggested that if the U.S. had Robert E. Lee to command our troops in Afghanistan, that the war would have ended in a total victory.

After more than a century looking over Virginia's state capital of Richmond, the Robert E. Lee confederate monument was removed earlier this week. The 12-ton statue came down Wednesday after a Virginia Supreme Court ruling.

While some people applauded the removal, others argued that it was removing an important piece of our nation's history.

Did former president Donald Trump praise Robert E. Lee for his service after the statue's removal?

Robert E. Lee is most widely known for his role as Confederate General to the Confederate States of America during the American Civil War.

Historians widely agree that Lee was an accomplished strategist, but lacked the ability to win individual battles, reports The Atlantic.

He would eventually surrender to Union general-in-chief Ulysses S. Grant, ending the American Civil War in 1865.

Once a figurehead for the Confederate army's 'Lost Cause', Lee's reputation for being a historical icon has been called into question in recent years due to his ties with slavery.

The Chicago Tribune reports that Lee was a cruel figure with his slaves and encouraged his overseers to severely beat slaves captured after trying to escape.

Because of these associations, some cities have removed celebratory depictions of Lee, including, most recently, the statue located in Virginia's state capital of Richmond.

On Wednesday, Trump posted a statement on his website titled 'Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America'.

In the statement, he says that Lee should be remembered "as perhaps the greatest unifying force" after the war was over.

He also suggested that if the United States had Robert E. Lee to command our troops in Afghanistan, that the war would have ended in a total victory.

Just watched as a massive crane took down the magnificent and very famous statue of “Robert E. Lee On His Horse” in Richmond, Virginia. It has long been recognized as a beautiful piece of bronze sculpture. To add insult to injury, those who support this “taking” now plan to cut it into three pieces, and throw this work of art into storage prior to its complete desecration.

Robert E. Lee is considered by many Generals to be the greatest strategist of them all. President Lincoln wanted him to command the North, in which case the war would have been over in one day. Robert E. Lee instead chose the other side because of his great love of Virginia, and except for Gettysburg, would have won the war. He should be remembered as perhaps the greatest unifying force after the war was over, ardent in his resolve to bring the North and South together through many means of reconciliation and imploring his soldiers to do their duty in becoming good citizens of this Country.

Our culture is being destroyed and our history and heritage, both good and bad, are being extinguished by the Radical Left, and we can’t let that happen! If only we had Robert E. Lee to command our troops in Afghanistan, that disaster would have ended in a complete and total victory many years ago. What an embarrassment we are suffering because we don’t have the genius of a Robert E. Lee!

