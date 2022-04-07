Those who take advantage of the Navy’s new bonus program will be required to ship to Basic Training at Great Lakes, IL, between April and June, the Navy said.

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. — The United States Navy is looking for a few good sailors -- and is willing to pay a recruitment bonus to get them.

The Navy's Recruiting Command is offering an enlistment bonus of $25,000 to anyone who enlists Active Duty, military service branch said in a press release this week.

The Navy is the only U.S. military branch currently offering this high of an enlistment bonus for any new enlistee, Recruiting Command said.

Depending on an enlistee’s rating, the enlistment bonus could be as high as $50,000, the Navy added.

Those who take advantage of the Navy’s new bonus program will be required to ship to Basic Training at Great Lakes, IL, between April and June of this year.

The $25,000 bonus also applies to Active-Duty enlistees scheduled to ship to Basic Training from July through September, who are willing to roll into the shipping months of April-June.

In addition, the Navy said, Prior Service Members -- either Navy or other services -- re-enlisting onto Active Duty in pay grade E-4 or below, and who meet specific bonus eligibility and have not received a bonus in their first enlistment, also qualify for the $25,000 bonus.