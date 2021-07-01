St. Augustine man among 82 arrested in Capitol riots

According to the U.S. Capitol Police, John Anderson is one of 10 arrested and charged with unlawful entry.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A St. Augustine man is among the dozens of people who were arrested after a mob of President Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol Wednesday.

Rioters, encouraged by the president, were trying to halt the Electoral College Count that would have finalized Joe Biden's win of the 2020 Presidential Election.

According to the U.S. Capitol Police, John Anderson is one of 10 arrested and charged with unlawful entry.

In total, authorities are reporting 82 arrests following Wednesday's incident: 14 per Capitol Police and 68 per the Metropolitan Police Department.

An official with the Justice Department told NBC News Thursday that more arrests are expected. Those arrested will be charged with federal crimes, the official said.