ATLANTA — Sixteen names - and faces - adorn the page along with their ages and the city they are from. They are all young women in their teens - and they're all missing in metro Atlanta.

Now, a group that wants to bring attention to child sex trafficking in Georgia is putting out a list - and hoping to get them home before such a disturbing fate materializes for them.

S.O.A.P. (Save Our Adolescents from Prostitution) is adding the search for these young women to their existing efforts to step up awareness of a disturbing trend - one that often thrives in secret alongside major events like the Super Bowl.

S.O.A.P. National holds outreach programs across the United States and provides resources to high-risk areas and motels. This list will now be distributed as well.

“Atlanta is one of the top cities for sex trafficking of children in the United States," the group's website said. "With the Super Bowl coming in February 2019, we need your help to rescue these missing kids.

Along with the list of teens on the poster is a number to call - the Human Trafficking Hotline Number - which is 1-888-3737-888 or, alternatively, 1-800-THE-LOST. Anyone with information on these missing children can also call 911.