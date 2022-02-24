Sen. Marco Rubio condemns Russian military operation on Ukraine

"#Russia isn’t just focused on seizing eastern #Ukraine. Russian military forces are working towards isolating #Kyiv at this very moment," Rubio said in one tweet.

WASHINGTON — Florida Senator Marco Rubio condemned Russian military operations in Ukraine announced by President Vladimir Putin.

Putin announced the operations Thursday morning (Moscow time) in a televised address. He claimed the operation was to protect Russian citizens in eastern Ukraine, though U.S. officials have said his claims in the address were false.

Putin also warned other countries not to interfere with Russian operations, saying any action would result in "consequences you have never seen."

Florida Senator Marco Rubio took to Twitter Wednesday night to condemn the actions taken by Russia.

"#Russia isn’t just focused on seizing eastern #Ukraine. Russian military forces are working towards isolating #Kyiv at this very moment," Rubio said in one Tweet.

Several explosions in Kyiv and other parts in Ukraine have been reported. Rubio tweeted that Russia had several pre-selected military targets for missile strikes, ahead of a "full scale & comprehensive military assault."

Rubio also tweeted his support to the people of Ukraine.

"The people of #Ukraine are tough people who will NEVER accept being ruled by #Putin," Rubio tweeted just after 10 p.m. Wednesday night, shortly after Putin announced the operation. "Men, women, children, the elderly, they are going to fight and they are going to maim & kill alot of Russians."

Rubio also criticized a claim made by former Congresswoman and former president candidate Tulsi Gabbard, who blamed the Biden administration for not recognizing what she claimed was "Russia's legitimate security concerns."

"Seen this argument below in various places & it’s simply not true," Rubio tweeted. "A pledge that #Ukraine would never join NATO was not Putin’s only demand. As recently as last week he once again demanded NATO leave every country that joined after 1997 including Bulgaria, Romania & 12 others."

