As a woman who is well under the average U.S. woman's height of 5 feet 4 inches, life can seem a bit vertically challenging at times.

Sometimes, I find myself wondering what life is like way up there in the 5 feet four inches and above territory.

Am I missing out on things?

Shopping can really be a struggle, especially when you need things on the top shelf.

Ladders and step tools become your best friends.

Along with a nice heel.

Hugging can also be a bit of a struggle.

And even working out...

But at the end of the day, you know you wouldn't replace your shortness for anything, because its what makes you -- YOU!

Happy Short Girl Appreciation Day to all of my fellow shorties. ❤️

Kayla Davis is a digital producer for First Coast News. Have a story tip? Email her at kdavis@firstcoastnews.com.