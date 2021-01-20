Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman gets hero's welcome on inaugural stage

Goodman, who faced down an angry mob during the Capitol breach, was selected as a security escort for Vice President Kamala Harris.

WASHINGTON — Capitol Police officer Eugene Goodman – who baited an insurrectionist mob away from the Senate chamber during the assault on the Capitol on Jan. 6 – was met with applause Wednesday as he entered the inaugural stage as security for Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

Goodman became famous earlier this month when video captured during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot showed the lone Black officer facing down an angry mob and baiting them away from the Senate chambers, where members of Congress were still inside.

Goodman shoved one of the leaders of the mob, grabbing his attention, and then drew them away in a pursuit.

Here was the moment Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman entered the Inaugural Stage to applause. Goodman was selected as an escort for Vice President @KamalaHarris today. pic.twitter.com/8FCdJxinQl — Jordan Fischer (@JordanOnRecord) January 20, 2021

Members of Congress have since praised Goodman as a hero, and a group of bipartisan House members have introduced legislation to award him the Congressional Gold Medal – the highest civilian award given out by Congress. Republican Florida Rep. Charlie Crist called him a hero.

“The United States Capitol was under attack by armed, violent extremists, and Officer Eugene Goodman was the only thing standing between the mob and the United States Senate,” Crist said. “I shudder to think what might have happened had it not been for Officer Goodman’s fast thinking and commitment to his duty and his country."

Capitol police officer Eugene Goodman is rightfully being hailed as a hero after singlehandedly holding back rioters from entering the Senate chambers last week.



An Iraq combat vet and member of this Corps, Eugene was a hero long before last Wednesday.



We celebrate his valor. pic.twitter.com/CLWlLG3bIW — XVIII Airborne Corps (@18airbornecorps) January 14, 2021

Goodman served as an Army infantryman with the 101st Airborne Division before joining the Capitol Police.

On Wednesday, CBS News Anchor Norah O’Donnell reported that Goodman – who was selected to serve as an escort for Harris – had been promoted to acting deputy House sergeant at arms.

Eugene Goodman, the Capitol Police officer who led rioters away from the Senate chamber, will escort Kamala Harris at the inauguration as the new acting deputy House Sergeant at Arms, @NorahODonnell reports pic.twitter.com/NwYUtLv4Qp — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 20, 2021