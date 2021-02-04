Lawmakers condemn violent incident at US Capitol barricade that left 1 officer dead, 1 injured

Lawmakers are once again condemning violence at the U.S. Capitol on social media and sending their condolences and support to the families of the police officers.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — A Capitol Police officer was killed Friday after a man rammed a car into two officers at a barricade outside the U.S. Capitol and then emerged wielding a knife, law enforcement officials said.

The suspect died at a hospital, officials said. Both officers were hospitalized, and one of them died from their injuries.

Authorities said that there is no longer an ongoing threat and that the attack did not appear to be related to terrorism. There was also no immediate connection apparent between Friday's crash and the Jan. 6 riot.

The crash and shooting happened at a security checkpoint near the Capitol as Congress is on recess. This comes after a mob of demonstrators stormed the Capitol three months ago as Congress was voting to certify Joe Biden’s presidential win.

Five people died in the Jan. 6 riot, including Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, who was among a badly outnumbered force trying to fight off insurrectionists who supported former President Donald Trump's bid to overturn the election.

Now lawmakers are once again condemning the violence at the U.S. Capitol on social media and sending their condolences and support to the families of the police officers who were attacked.

Today’s deadly incident is a tragic reminder of the daily risks the brave men and women of the Capitol Police face. My prayers are with the family and friends of the deceased officer who gave their life in service to our nation. — Rep. John Rutherford (@RepRutherfordFL) April 2, 2021

The violence at the Capitol today against our brave @CapitolPolice is senseless and disgusting. Ann and I are praying for the injured officers and our thoughts are with their families and loved ones. https://t.co/cgozukbT8Y — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) April 2, 2021

We are all horrified by this tragic & cowardly attack on U.S. Capitol police officers.



We are heartbroken for their families, loved ones & the entire force.



May God bless them in this time of unbearable grief & protect them in the days ahead. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) April 2, 2021

Please join me in praying for the @CapitolPolice officers. https://t.co/aBNaCnBycL — Buddy Carter (@RepBuddyCarter) April 2, 2021

Thank you to the USCP who heroically put their lives on the line every day for our safety. This has been a difficult year for the thousands of Americans who work on Capitol Hill. We must lean on one another during these challenging times. — US Rep. Al Lawson Jr (@RepAlLawsonJr) April 2, 2021

In addition to his tweet, Rep. Al Lawson also released the following statement on the violence: