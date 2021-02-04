Lawmakers condemn violent incident at US Capitol barricade that left 1 officer dead, 1 injured

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — A Capitol Police officer was killed Friday after a man rammed a car into two officers at a barricade outside the U.S. Capitol and then emerged wielding a knife, law enforcement officials said.
The suspect died at a hospital, officials said. Both officers were hospitalized, and one of them died from their injuries.
Authorities said that there is no longer an ongoing threat and that the attack did not appear to be related to terrorism. There was also no immediate connection apparent between Friday's crash and the Jan. 6 riot.
The crash and shooting happened at a security checkpoint near the Capitol as Congress is on recess. This comes after a mob of demonstrators stormed the Capitol three months ago as Congress was voting to certify Joe Biden’s presidential win.
Five people died in the Jan. 6 riot, including Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, who was among a badly outnumbered force trying to fight off insurrectionists who supported former President Donald Trump's bid to overturn the election.
Now lawmakers are once again condemning the violence at the U.S. Capitol on social media and sending their condolences and support to the families of the police officers who were attacked.
(Story continues below.)
In addition to his tweet, Rep. Al Lawson also released the following statement on the violence:
“I am deeply concerned about the reported attack on the U.S. Capitol today. I will continue to closely monitor the situation, and wait for additional details. My prayers are with the family of the officer who passed away, as well as the officer who was injured. I would like to thank the United States Capitol Police who heroically put their lives on the line every day for our safety. This has been a difficult few months for the thousands of Americans who work on Capitol Hill. We must lean on one another during these challenging times.”