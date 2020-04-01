This story has been updated with additional information from police.

Evan Lacey, 19, who went missing in December has been found dead, Arlington police confirmed Saturday.

Police are investigating his death as a homicide, officials say.

Lacey was reported missing on Dec. 19 after family said he went to sell his car and never returned. Police later found his vehicle in Fort Worth "under suspicious circumstances."

Arlington Police Chief Will Johnson shared the news of Lacey's death on Twitter around 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Saturday morning community members joined Lacey's family in a search party. Just hours later, the family was notified of his death.

Arlington police say around 11:45 p.m. Friday, a city utility crew told officers that they had located a possible body in a wooded area near the 7100 block of Webb Ferrell Road.

According to officials, the crew was in the area trying to fix a water leak when they found the body.

Around 12 p.m. Saturday, the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as Evan Lacey.

Police believe foul play was involved based on suspicious circumstances and evidence found in Lacey's car, which is why they are investigating his death as a homicide, officials say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Coleman at 817-459-5373. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by calling Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477.

A candlelight vigil is planned for 7 p.m. Monday at the 100 block of East Weatherford Street in downtown Fort Worth. The public is invited.

RELATED: Arlington police: Missing 19-year-old may be in danger, car found under suspicious circumstances

Here is what the Lacey family said in a written statement:

It is with much sorrow and heavy hearts that the Lacey family has learned that God has called His and our angel, Evan, to be with him. We greatly appreciate all of the prayers and support that family, community, teachers and all others have provided to our family during this difficult time.

We ask that you allow our family time to grieve considering we just learned of this information within the past hour. Funeral arrangement information will be shared once made this week.

Sincerely,

The Lacey Family

This is a developing story and will be updated. For more breaking news coverage, download the all-new WFAA app.

More on WFAA: