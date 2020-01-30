ATLANTA — Atlanta celebrated another centenarian on Wednesday.

The Empire Board of Realtists, Fulton County Government, City of Atlanta, family, and friends all came together to honor William T. Robie for his 100th birthday.

Robie is an Atlanta native who attended Washington High School before fighting in World War II. Upon his return from the war, Robie taught at Clark College for several decades.

This centenarian is considered to be a “Living Legend” by many because of his philanthropic endeavors.

A group gathered and sang happy birthday to Robie and celebrated with cake.

Robbie has been a member and a leader of many organizations throughout his years. He is a former president of the Empire Board of Realists, and the former Chairman of the Atlanta Business League Board.

The City of Atlanta also honored Robie with the Phoenix Award to commemorate his milestone birthday.

Robie thanked his guest and expressed his happiness by saying “You make me feel like I am somebody”.

