North Florida military family welcomes baby girl born on 2/22/2022 at 2222 hours

It will be easy for the Justice family to always remember the exact moment their new baby arrived!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a separate, unrelated story)

When a new baby enters the world, the time and date are always marked with celebration.

With that being said, it will be easy for the Justice family to always remember the exact moment their new baby arrived!

Tiffany Justice, and U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Devin Justice's little girl was born at Naval Hospital Jacksonville on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at 2222 hundred hours.

A very fitting entrance for a girl born into a military family.

The parents, natives of Bainbridge, Georgia, said, “We are really thankful for the Labor and Delivery staff, as they did a wonderful job, and we feel so blessed to have a healthy baby.”